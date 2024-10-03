India-US talks focus on bolstering critical minerals supply chain ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and United States (US) Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in critical minerals supply chains, the Department of Commerce said on Thursday.

Goyal and Raimondo also discussed opportunities to increase US investments in India, particularly in some of the new industrial cities being planned. The US is India’s largest trade partner and export destination. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The minister of commerce and industry met with the US secretary of commerce, Gina Raimondo, over a luncheon meeting and discussed areas of mutual interest. They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in critical minerals supply chains, as recommended by the US-India CEO Forum,” the statement said.

Goyal is currently visiting the US—from 30 September to 4 October—to discuss investment opportunities in India with leading American and Indian CEOs, as well as to co-chair the 6th India-US Commercial Dialogue meeting with Raimondo.

The India-US CEO Forum is a platform that allows private sector members to develop and provide recommendations to the Indian and US governments, reflecting the private sector’s views, concerns, and suggestions, including the creation of an environment that strengthens bilateral economic links. The Forum works in tandem with, and provides inputs to, the government-to-government US-India Commercial Dialogue.

The Forum is jointly chaired by Goyal and Raimondo. From the private sector, it is co-chaired by N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, and James Taiclet, president and chief executive officer, Lockheed Martin. This is the third time the Forum has been convened since its reconstitution in November 2022.

“The CEOs, under the seven working groups, presented priority areas to create stronger partnerships and boost growth across various critical sectors such as entrepreneurship and promoting small businesses, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence, ICT and digital infrastructure, energy, water and environment, infrastructure and manufacturing, financial services, trade and investments, among others,” the statement said.