Centre plans to hold workshops for states on labour code sensitisation

In a move to build capacity and acclimatise state governments with the new labour codes, the Ministry of Labour & Employment is planning to conduct training workshops for state labour officials once the Budget session of Parliament is over, sources privy to the development told Business Standard on Monday.

“In our discussions with state officials, it is observed that many states have yet to fully grasp the objectives and complexities of the new labour codes. In some states, the draft rules formulated under these codes diverge in both nature and scope from the central laws, rendering the entire exercise redundant. Therefore, a workshop to acclimatise and sensitise officials to the new codes is being planned," said one of the sources.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp