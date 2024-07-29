Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Centre plans to hold workshops for states on labour code sensitisation

West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are yet to formulate rules under any of the codes

labour skill employment
Representative Picture
Shreya NandiShiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
In a move to build capacity and acclimatise state governments with the new labour codes, the Ministry of Labour & Employment is planning to conduct training workshops for state labour officials once the Budget session of Parliament is over, sources privy to the development told Business Standard on Monday.

“In our discussions with state officials, it is observed that many states have yet to fully grasp the objectives and complexities of the new labour codes. In some states, the draft rules formulated under these codes diverge in both nature and scope from the central laws, rendering the entire exercise redundant. Therefore, a workshop to acclimatise and sensitise officials to the new codes is being planned," said one of the sources.

The planned workshops will be held at regional level with officials from a group of states participating and interacting with central officials. The workshops will prepare states for the nationwide rollout of the labour codes, ensuring readiness and pre-empting legal challenges in the process. They will also seek to build on the consensus achieved during the labour ministers’ meeting in August 2022.

“Internal discussions between states and the central government have been ongoing at various levels over the past two years, leading to considerable progress. We are hopeful of implementing all the labour codes in the near future. The government aims to foster consensus and operationalise the codes at the earliest. Stakeholder consultations are continuing at all levels,” the source said.

To streamline operations and move towards universal social security, the government has consolidated 29 central labour laws into four labour codes: the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

According to a recent study by the government’s VV Giri National Labour Institute, 20 states and four Union Territories (UTs) have formulated rules under all four codes, while three states have rules under three codes.

West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are yet to formulate rules under any of the codes.

The study has also highlighted “too much” divergence in the rules framed by various states and UTs under the new labour codes, which contradict the fundamental principles and spirit of these codes.

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

