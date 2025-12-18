Chhattisgarh Assembly passes its biggest supplementary budget of ₹35K cr

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has passed the record largest supplementary Budget in the state’s history.

The ₹35,000 crore supplementary Budget for 2025-26 was presented by Finance Minister O P Choudhary in the Assembly during the winter session, which started on December 14. On Tuesday, the House passed the historic supplementary Budget, which, according to Choudhary, underlined the government’s commitment to development, financial discipline and far-sighted governance.

The supplementary budget accords special priority to the roads and buildings sector, with additional provisions to ensure time-bound completion of infrastructure projects. A fund of ₹175 crore has been provided for the Rural Roads Programme (RRP Phase-2), to strengthen rural connectivity. For upgrading and expanding major state roads, an additional fund of ₹150 crore has been allocated under the Chhattisgarh State Road Sector Project (ADB Loan-3). A provision of ₹86 crore has also been made for the Chirmiri-Nagpur Halt rail line project.

Industrial development has been given fresh impetus with a total provision of ₹360 crore. Of this, ₹180 crore has been allocated for establishing new industrial areas to create investment-ready infrastructure. An amount of ₹130 crore has been provided as capital subsidy to incentivise industrial units, supporting new enterprises and expansion of existing ones. Additionally, ₹25 crore has been earmarked as interest subsidy to reduce financial costs and enhance industrial competitiveness. To strengthen the paddy procurement mechanism, ₹12,424 crore has been provided to the Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (MARKFED) to offset procurement losses. Agricultural development and farmer welfare have been given top priority with substantial allocations. To enhance farmers’ income and make agriculture modern and profitable, ₹2,000 crore has been provided for the Krishi Unnati Yojana. To reduce irrigation costs, ₹1,700 crore has been earmarked for providing free electricity for pumps up to 5 HP. An allocation of ₹187 crore has been made to support interest-free loan facilities for farmers.