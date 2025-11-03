Chhattisgarh Assembly's new building to be fully power with green energy

The new building of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be fully powered with green energy, with solar projects being installed in phases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new building, constructed on a 51-acre land behind Mahanadi Bhawan (secretariat) in Naya Raipur, the upcoming new capital city of Chhattisgarh.

The total area of the building is 622,000 square feet and has been constructed with an estimated cost of ₹325.00 crore.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh said the new Vidhan Sabha building followed the green building concept and would be fully powered by solar energy.

“We will be installing solar projects in phases and in future, the entire Legislative Assembly will be lit by solar power,” Singh said, adding that special focus has been given to make the entire premises green, with over 23,000 saplings being planted in the area. He said a rainwater harvesting system would also be in place. The building has been designed keeping in mind the future expansion of the Assembly, he added. Currently, the number of members in the Assembly is 90, but the building has been planned to accommodate 200 members. Provisions have been made for the expansion of the chambers of the ministers in the same proportion.

The total area of the Assembly hall is 16,000 square feet, with a seating capacity of 200. In the gallery above the hall, there is seating capacity for a total of 320 people, including members from the media, special members, and invited spectators. On the first floor, there is a conference hall with a seating capacity of 100 members in an area of 2,400 square feet, and on the second floor, a central hall with a seating capacity of 200 members in an area of 3,200 square feet has been constructed. On the upper ground floor, there are 24 rooms for ministers, two committee rooms, and one cabinet hall. On the lower ground floor, there is an Allopathic, Homeopathic, and Ayurvedic dispensary, a bank, post office, and canteen. Additionally, a modern auditorium with a seating capacity of 500 has been constructed within the complex. Parking facility for 850 vehicles is available in the complex.