Simpler tax rules, quicker dispute resolution among key Budget demands

Major industry chambers have submitted common tax proposals to the government ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27 , seeking simpler compliance requirements and quicker resolution of tax disputes.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) have recommended statutory timelines for disposal of income-tax appeals and improvements to the faceless appeals system.

Why are industry bodies calling for faster resolution of tax disputes?

The chambers pointed to more than 5.4 lakh appeals pending before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), involving disputed tax demands of over ₹18 lakh crore. They said these delays lock up capital and affect business planning. Suggested measures include prioritising high-value cases, permitting virtual hearings where needed, and sharing draft orders to allow correction of factual errors.

What changes have been proposed in the TDS structure? A key recommendation is rationalisation of the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) structure. With over 35 different TDS rates currently in place, industry bodies have proposed reducing them to two or three broad slabs. They also sought exemption from TDS for transactions between Goods and Services Tax (GST)-registered entities to ease cash-flow pressure and reduce compliance burden. How can delays in corporate restructuring be addressed? Beyond resolving existing disputes, the industry bodies unanimously urged for measures to prevent new ones. A key proposal is to grant statutory time limits for the Income Tax Department to provide essential clearances, such as No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for corporate mergers and demergers. PHDCCI highlighted that delays in receiving these NOCs from the tax department can stall corporate restructuring for three to six months. Similarly, they advocated for a time-bound process for the Assessing Officer to submit remand reports during appeals — a major cause for delays in the faceless appeal system.

What are the concerns over recent direct-tax amendments? Industry has also sought clarity on recent direct-tax amendments to the existing Income-tax Act, 1961, fearing these issues will persist in the new 2025 code. Key concerns include the rule introduced in 2024 that treats share buybacks as dividend income without allowing shareholders to deduct their acquisition cost, and the ambiguity around carrying forward Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credits during corporate mergers and demergers. Ficci and PHDCCI have recommended restoring the earlier definition of ‘Associated Enterprise’ under the new Income-tax Act, 2025, to limit litigation. What steps have been suggested for indirect tax simplification?