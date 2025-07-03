Home / Economy / News / Chhattisgarh govt unveils draft policy to boost logistics and exports

Chhattisgarh govt unveils draft policy to boost logistics and exports

The move will particularly benefit farmers and forest-based producers in resource-rich regions such as Bastar and Surguj

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
premium
Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Chhattisgarh government on Monday approved a draft policy aimed at developing the state’s logistics and export infrastructure. 
 
The Chhattisgarh State Logistics Policy, 2025, is expected to attract investment from domestic and multinational companies in the logistics and e-commerce sectors, a government spokesperson said. 
 
Additionally, the policy is projected to enhance the state’s warehousing capacity, and offer cost-effective storage solutions to industries, businesses and farmers. It will also promote dry ports and inland container depots, providing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local producers greater access to export markets.  
 
Further, the policy focuses on strategic expansion of cold storage and general warehousing capacity, in order to minimise post-harvest losses. 
 
The move will particularly benefit farmers and forest-based producers in resource-rich regions such as Bastar and Surguj by facilitating better preservation and marketing of their produce, including valuable medicinal plants, non-timber forest produce, and handicrafts.
 
The spokesperson added that the policy will also encourage fuel-efficient transport solutions, promote eco-friendly packaging practices and integration of digital tracking systems. These measures, he said, are aimed at reducing the state’s environmental footprint and promoting sustainable urban development.  
 
He further said the policy is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities in the state.  

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India may benefit from lower US tariffs than other APAC economies: Moody's

Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall

Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall

Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall

India's FY26 GDP growth likely to be 6.4-6.7% amid strong demand: CII

Topics :Vishnu Deo SaiChattisgarhLogistics industryexport sector

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story