The Chhattisgarh government on Monday approved a draft policy aimed at developing the state’s logistics and export infrastructure.

The Chhattisgarh State Logistics Policy, 2025, is expected to attract investment from domestic and multinational companies in the logistics and e-commerce sectors, a government spokesperson said.

Additionally, the policy is projected to enhance the state’s warehousing capacity, and offer cost-effective storage solutions to industries, businesses and farmers. It will also promote dry ports and inland container depots, providing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local producers greater access to export markets.

Further, the policy focuses on strategic expansion of cold storage and general warehousing capacity, in order to minimise post-harvest losses.

The move will particularly benefit farmers and forest-based producers in resource-rich regions such as Bastar and Surguj by facilitating better preservation and marketing of their produce, including valuable medicinal plants, non-timber forest produce, and handicrafts.

The spokesperson added that the policy will also encourage fuel-efficient transport solutions, promote eco-friendly packaging practices and integration of digital tracking systems. These measures, he said, are aimed at reducing the state’s environmental footprint and promoting sustainable urban development.

He further said the policy is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities in the state.