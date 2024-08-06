Commerce ministry developing e-platform to connect exporters, MSMEs, govt

The government on Tuesday said it is developing a trade connect e-platform to connect exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs with various stakeholders including Indian missions abroad, export promotion councils, and other partner government agencies. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the platform will provide information on trade events taking place in different parts of the world, benefits available due to India's free trade agreements (FTAs) and other international trade-related information and data. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The government has initiated the creation of a trade connect e-platform to connect Indian exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs with various stakeholders including Indian Missions Abroad, Export Promotion Councils, and other partner government agencies," he said.

Replying to a separate question, Prasada said that the major districts which are recording healthy export growth include Jamnagar, Kanchipuram, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Kachchh.

During the April-May of this fiscal, the highest exports were recorded from Jamnagar at $ 10 bn. It was followed by Kanchipuram ($ 3.27 bn), Mumbai ($ 2.24 bn), Pune ($ 2.14 bn), Kachchh ($ 2 bn), and Surat ($ 1.98 bn).

On a separate question whether the government has implemented an 80 per cent concession for Women Entrepreneurs and a 50 per cent concession for MSMEs in licensing fees for licences granted by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), the minister said the proposal is under active consideration of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).