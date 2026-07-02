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Datanomics: India's protein intake still comes largely from cereals

The debate over eggs in PM Poshan meals highlights a deeper issue: cereals remain India's primary protein source, with states having diversified diets showing better child nutrition

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Nationally, cereals account for 45.9 per cent of protein intake in rural India and 38.7 per cent in urban India
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 12:05 AM IST
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Concerns highlighted by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports over the removal of eggs and fruits from PM Poshan meals have revived the debate over the nutritional quality of school meals, but data suggests the challenge extends well beyond them.  Nationally, cereals account for 45.9 per cent of protein intake in rural India and 38.7 per cent in urban India, well above the National Institute of Nutrition's recommended share, while pulses and animal-source foods together contribute a much smaller proportion. The state-wise picture shows a clear divide. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal derive a relatively larger share of protein from eggs, fish and meat, making their protein basket more balanced.  In contrast, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat obtain close to half of their protein from cereals, while eggs, fish and meat contribute very little. However, even states with relatively diversified diets fall short of the National Institute of Nutrition's recommended protein mix. The same states also report some of the country's highest levels of stunting, wasting, and underweight among children, whereas Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh record substantially lower levels.  While child nutrition is influenced by several factors beyond diet, the data indicates that states with more diversified sources of protein generally have better nutrition outcomes, underscoring why reducing access to nutrient-rich foods like eggs in school meals has raised concerns.
 
   
 
   

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Topics :POSHAN AbhiyaanMid day mealDebateIndians protein deficient

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 12:05 AM IST

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