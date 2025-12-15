Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Right to Disconnect Bill fuels work-life balance debate

Datanomics: Right to Disconnect Bill fuels work-life balance debate

Since it is a private member Bill, there is a high probability of it not getting passed in the house

Shikha Chaturvedi
Dec 15 2025
The debate on work-life balance has gathered fresh momentum after NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule introduced the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, which proposes penalties for private-sector employers who contact employees outside set work-hours. This has come soon after the rollout of India’s new labour codes, which formalise a 48-hour work week across categories, intensifying scrutiny over already long workdays. However, since it is a private member’s Bill, it is not likely to be passed.    
 
India among longest-working economies 
Data from the International Labour Organization (ILO) placed India among the longest-working major economies in 2024, with its 45.7-hour average a week, right behind China, which has a weekly average of 46.1 hours.
 
 
 
‘After hours’ is the new normal 
The Indeed–Censuswide survey of 500 employees, employers and jobseekers shows strong support for clearer boundaries. Yet 88 per cent report being contacted outside working hours.  
 
 
GenZ pushback 
According to the Indeed-Censuswide survey, 53 per cent of GenZ respondents (employees younger than 28 years) said they felt valued if  they were contacted after work-hours. By comparison, 63 per cent said they were ready to leave their jobs if their right to disconnect was not respected. 
 
 

Dec 15 2025

