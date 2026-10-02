Datanomics: Services cushion shrinks as trade deficit pushes CAD deeper

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran recently said that balance of payments (BoP) pressure would remain a near-constant challenge, citing rising imports and dependence on key commodities.

Within the BoP, the current account yielded a deficit (CAD) in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), reversing the surplus seen in Q4FY26, as the merchandise trade deficit widened.

The trade deficit rose to $86.1 billion, or 9.47 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), from 6.83 per cent a year ago. The July figures indicated that CAD may be even higher in Q2FY27. However, one must be cautious in interpreting this, since the trade deficit narrowed in August.