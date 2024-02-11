Digital competition law committee asked to consider MCA's draft bill

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has circulated a draft Digital Competition Bill, introducing ex ante regulations that mandate digital entities to ensure interoperability, data sharing, and portability among the members of the Committee for Digital Competition Law (CDCL), according to official sources.
The government aims to build consensus on the proposed legislation, which, among other provisions, sets forth qualitative and quantitative criteria for identifying Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDIs), sources mentioned.
The draft bill draws significantly from the digital markets law of the European Union.
A report on the draft will be finalised by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs shortly after consultations with committee members. The ex ante regulations delineate criteria for identifying gatekeeper platforms in the e-commerce sector. Furthermore, the government has proposed various obligations for the SIDIs in the draft bill, including requirements for interoperability, data sharing, portability, and measures against steering.
Sources suggest that applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram should share their Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) with each other to facilitate interoperability, akin to the interoperability across email services.
Under the current Competition Act, ex post regulations apply to digital markets, implying that actions are taken after a violation, such as abuse of a dominant position, has occurred. The ex ante regulations serve as precautionary measures to prevent anti-competitive practices in digital markets.
In December 2022, a report advocating for a 'Digital Competition Act' to foster a transparent and contestable digital ecosystem was tabled by a parliamentary standing committee led by Jayant Sinha. The committee emphasised the need for a precise definition of SIDIs subject to stricter regulations, suggesting criteria based on revenue, market capitalisation, and active user count.
The call for the report came amidst increasing global scrutiny of major technology firms like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon for purported market position abuse through extensive user data exploitation.
Following this, a committee on digital competition law, chaired by Manoj Govil, Secretary of the Corporate Affairs Ministry, was established in February 2023. Originally set for a three-month tenure, the committee's term concluded on December 31, pending further extension. Despite approximately six extensions, the committee has yet to reach a consensus on the digital competition law's framework. The committee includes the Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India, Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman of the Indian Angel Network and co-founder of the industry body NASSCOM, along with representatives from law firms including Haigreve Khaitan of Khaitan & Co, Pallavi Shardul Shroff of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, Anand Pathak of P&A Law Offices, and Rahul Rai of Axiom5 Law Chamber.