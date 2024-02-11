Digital competition law committee asked to consider MCA's draft bill

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has circulated a draft Digital Competition Bill, introducing ex ante regulations that mandate digital entities to ensure interoperability, data sharing, and portability among the members of the Committee for Digital Competition Law (CDCL), according to official sources.

The government aims to build consensus on the proposed legislation, which, among other provisions, sets forth qualitative and quantitative criteria for identifying Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDIs), sources mentioned.

The draft bill draws significantly from the digital markets law of the European Union.

A report on the draft will be finalised by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs shortly after consultations with committee members. The ex ante regulations delineate criteria for identifying gatekeeper platforms in the e-commerce sector. Furthermore, the government has proposed various obligations for the SIDIs in the draft bill, including requirements for interoperability, data sharing, portability, and measures against steering.