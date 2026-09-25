District unemployment data needs granular analysis for policymaking

The National Sample Survey (NSS) under the National Statistics Office (NSO) recently released a report compiling district-wise data on the labour market for 2025. In the preface of that report, NSS Director General Geeta Singh Rathore writes that the estimates are expected to be useful to policymakers, state and district administrations, researchers, academics and other stakeholders for policy formulation, planning, monitoring and analytical work.

The data on unemployment rates is indeed useful for policy and planning. However, the task is not that simple and requires careful assessment of the data.

For instance, if we take a sample of 10 districts with the highest unemployment rates in combined urban and rural areas for both males and females and juxtapose it with separate figures on joblessness specific to urban, rural, males or females, we will not always get the same districts for these parameters.

For instance, Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh had the highest combined unemployment rate among 584 districts surveyed in 2025. It is the only district to have figured among the 10 districts with the highest urban unemployment rate, rural joblessness, male unemployment rate and female joblessness as well.

However, the same is not true for Kohima in Nagaland which figured among the 10 districts having the highest combined unemployment rate but not the highest rural unemployment rate.