DSR method of paddy growing: Benefits and controversies surrounding it

Direct seeding of rice or the DSR method of rice cultivation has been in vogue for decades now. But, in recent years, it acquired more importance because of the falling underground water tables in major paddy-growing northern states like Punjab and Haryana, and uncertainties surrounding southwest monsoon.

The narrowing gap between paddy harvest and wheat sowing, which is blamed for being one of the prime reasons for stubble burning in North India, is also why the DSR method of rice cultivation has caught the imagination of policymakers and academicians alike. As some studies show, rice grown through this method takes less time to mature.



The Haryana government recently announced an incentive of Rs 4,000 per acre for farmers who have shifted to the DSR method for paddy cultivation. This broadly translates into a per-farmer incentive of around Rs 3,450 considering the average land holding size in the state is 2.13 hectares.

Similarly, in neighbouring Punjab, too, the state government has announced an incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre for shifting to DSR which translates into per farmer earning of around Rs 2,200 for making the shift.



What exactly is the DSR method of rice cultivation?

DSR is a method of paddy cultivation in which the seedlings or seeds are directly planted into the soil either manually or through machines, thus doing away with the need for first growing the plant in nurseries and then transplanting them into the fields (transplanted puddled rice) both of which have to be done in fully watered conditions.



DSR, as per studies, has several benefits, with the prime one being that it leads to a savings of between 15-30 per cent in water usage. This reduction in water use helps to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, as puddling — which contributes to methane gas emission — is minimised.

The traditional puddling method requires anywhere between 3,600-4,125 liters of water is required to grow one kilogram of rice. This makes rice as being one of the most water-consuming crops on the planet along with sugarcane and a few others.

With water tables fast dropping, particularly in the North Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, methods such as DSR have been propagated as being the ideal solution to conserve water.



Being environment friendly, farmers practicing DSR cultivation can also earn extra by selling carbon credits.

A large-scale study conducted by the nonprofit Nudge Institute on the benefits and pitfalls of the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique compared to the conventional puddling method found that over 47 per cent of small and marginal farmers achieved higher yields using this method. This result was in contrast to the average yield from the puddling method.

The study was conducted by the Institute across three states, spread over nine districts and six agro-climatic zones. In total around 325 farmers practicing the DSR method, and 161 practicing the traditional method of paddy cultivation were interviewed for the analysis.



The Nudge Institute works towards empowering communities for sustainable economic growth and development.



DSR and its low adoption

However, despite all the benefits, adoption of DSR has been low among farmers. In fact, in Punjab, reports show that out of the total average of 3 to 3.1 million hectares in which paddy is cultivated, the maximum area covered under DSR in any given year has not crossed 500,000-700,000 hectares. In neighbouring Haryana, out of the average of around 1.4 million hectares in which paddy is grown, the DSR method occupies hardly a few lakh hectares.



So what makes farmers wary of DSR?



The Nudge Institute study shows weed management has been the biggest challenge for farmers in the adoption of the DSR method. Almost 89 per cent of the farmers who had faced any yield loss because of DSR were due to weeds in their farms.

Being grown on dry land without the necessary safeguard of water, farmers complain that paddy plants grown through the DSR method are more susceptible to weeds which lead to a loss of yield for them.



DSR method and HT rice

To counter this, scientists across the world are working to develop rice varieties and seeds that are tolerant to herbicide (HT) so that farmers don’t face any yield loss. The most common among such varieties that are resistant to the widely used broad-spectrum herbicide is called ‘imazethapyr’.



Imazethypr is difficult to use on normal paddy as the chemical does not distinguish between paddy plants and weeds and can damage the mother plant as well.

A white paper by the Federation of Seed Industries of India (FSII) in association with Sathguru Consultants released a few months ago indicated that even high-yielding rice varieties that are bred for the puddled system when grown under the DSR method even with all the supportive practices in place do show a 10-30 per cent reduction in yield.

This further underscores the need for new varieties of paddy that are tailor-made for the DSR method of cultivation. Companies usually sell the DSR rice seeds and the plant chemicals to manage the weeds in combination.



The state-run Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) has launched herbicide tolerant (HT) basmati rice varieties that claim that they can control weeds in rice crops grown through the direct seeded method.

More recently, seeds major Mahyco Private Ltd formed a 50:50 joint venture with US-based seeds company ‘Ricetec’ called ‘Paryan’ to introduce non-GMO HT rice and wheat varieties for Indian farmers.

The promoters claimed that farmers can freely use the herbicide ‘imazethapyr’ without the fear of plants turning yellow which makes them ideal for direct seeding without the fear of weeds.

Explaining the benefits of the technology, Shirish Barwale, managing director, Mahyco Pvt Ltd said that field studies show that the cost of seven kilograms of the hybrid rice seeds through this technology plus the herbicide ‘imazethapyr’ will cost average farmers around Rs 5,150 per acre, while six kilograms of any other rice seed along with a complex mix of herbicides will cost anywhere around Rs 4,000 per acre.



“But, this extra cost in using the old conventional seeds does not include tractor rentals, cost of puddling and labor for transplanting of rice which varies between Rs 6500-7000 per acres depending upon the area in which the rice is being grown,” Barwale said.

Also, savings will happen due to less irrigation in DSR rice, Barwale said. While transplanted rice through the conventional puddling method needs around 15 irrigations, DSR rice would need around 10 irrigations.

Other major global seed companies are also launching HT-tolerant rice varieties that are suitable for DSR methods of cultivation to conserve nature and reduce water usage in paddy cultivation.





Criticism of DSR and HT rice

However, critics are of the belief that this is a ploy of multinationals to promote harmful plant chemicals under the garb of saving the climate.

They suggested that weeds can be effectively managed by adopting environment-friendly methods such as advancing the date of paddy planting rather than relying on chemical herbicides. Another argument is that unleashing HT rice under the guise of DSR will lead to mono-cropping and threaten seed security.

Recently, a group of scientists and civil society activists wrote to the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav indicating that the environmental, health, and economic issues related to HT crops have been well-debated already in India and abroad. They alleged that most countries do not allow HT crops for cultivation, irrespective of whether they have been bred using genetic engineering or not.



Moreover, the increased levels of chemical residues in the food of consumers, the health impacts on farmers and farm workers when they work in chemically-sprayed fields, and exposure to toxins.

The letter said that farm-level sovereignty gets eroded when combo products of seeds and chemicals are controlled by external entities. This also means increased costs for farmers, all of which are well-documented in scientific and other literature.

The letter also argued that while there DSR has several advantages, experience in Punjab and Haryana is showing several practical challenges that farmers are encountering with DSR. “It is not a universal solution for all types of soils, whether it is related to the textures of soil or nutrient availability, experience shows,’ the letter said.