Experts call for faster India-US trade talks to unlock market potential

They also said that the pact is critical for India to address long-standing non-tariff barriers in sectors like chemicals, telecom equipment, and medical devices

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag
New US tariffs may hurt exports short-term but offer long-term benefits | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
India should accelerate discussions for the proposed bilateral trade agreement with the US as the deal could help secure preferential market access, improve investor protections, and encourage technology partnerships between the two countries, experts said on Monday.

They also said that the pact is critical for India to address long-standing non-tariff barriers in sectors like chemicals, telecom equipment, and medical devices, which were explicitly flagged in the US tariff statement.

Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) for standards and testing protocols could be a strategic step forward in reducing regulatory friction and improving market access in these sensitive sectors, they added.

Even though the new US tariffs might put short-term pressure on India's key export sectors, the broader strategic landscape offers significant long-term advantages, Rudra Kumar Pandey, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said.

He said that India can leverage its differential tariff exposure, policy incentives, sectoral strengths, and diplomatic engagement to not only safeguard current trade volumes but also to position itself as a core player in the future US-centric global supply chain architecture.

Strategic action in investment promotion, trade negotiation, and regulatory alignment will be key to turning this challenge into a transformative growth opportunity, he added.

"From a policy standpoint, these developments open up a timely opportunity for India to initiate or accelerate discussions on a bilateral investment treaty or a limited-scope free trade agreement with the US," Pandey said.

He added that the imposition of an additional 26 per cent import duty by the US has considerable implications for Indian exports, especially in industries such as gems and jewellery, electrical and telecom equipment, electronics, and textiles and clothing, which collectively accounted for about $37 billion in exports to the US in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

