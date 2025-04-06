Statsguru: Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs present a mixed bag for India

US President Donald Trump has imposed a “concessional” 26 per cent general tariff on imports from India. Many say this will give New Delhi a distinct advantage over competitors in certain sectors.

India is not a major player in the US market – 10th-biggest with a share of just 2.68 per cent in the US’ total imports in 2024 (Chart 1).

Electrical machinery & equipment is India’s top category of exports to the US, followed by gems & jewellery, precious & semi-precious stones, including pearls, and pharmaceutical products (Chart 2).

After tariffs, India may get an edge over China, Vietnam and Bangladesh in textiles. But China and Vietnam were way ahead of India in the US’ textile imports in 2024 (Chart 3).