Farmers face crisis as soybean, tur prices drop ahead of Maharashtra polls

Raksha Bandhan Day this year was particularly bad for Kamlesh Patidar, a farmer from Devariya village in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh.

While his relatives were busy with festivities, Kamlesh was plowing down his full-grown soybean crop using two tractors. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The reason: the price he was getting in the open market was not enough to cover his basic cost of production, let alone fetch him a profit.

An enraged Kamlesh not only destroyed his crop but also advised fellow farmers to do the same.

Soybean has been selling in Madhya Pradesh and adjoining markets at around Rs 3,500-4,000 per quintal, the lowest in more than 10 years.



The current MSP of soybean is Rs 4,892 per quintal. The rates quoted at Madhya Pradesh mandis are almost Rs 800-900 per quintal lower than the MSP.

Soybean has been sown on around 12.51 million hectares this kharif, nearly two per cent higher than the average acreage of the last five years.

The plummeting soybean rates, just ahead of the harvest, are also due to cheap edible oil imports allowed at nil duty until March 2025.

This measure to control inflation has flooded the country with imported edible oils, negatively impacting farmers' earnings.

Data from the Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) showed that in July 2024, India imported around 1.84 million tonnes of edible oils, slightly less than the 1.85 million tonnes imported in June 2024.



Notably, India imported a record 1.08 million tonnes of palm oil, the highest level since November 2022.

Such record imports of cheap edible oils are depressing domestic markets.

In the first nine months of the 2023-24 edible oil marketing year, which started in November 2023, India imported 12.12 million tonnes of vegetable oils, almost the same as the corresponding period last year.

“A large part of Madhya Pradesh’s agricultural economy is soybean-based, and such a sharp slump in open market rates jeopardises the entire rural economy,” said Kedar Sirohi, head of the farmers' cell in Madhya Pradesh Congress, to *Business Standard*.



The ripple effect of the Madhya Pradesh episode is also being felt in neighbouring Maharashtra, the second-largest soybean-growing state after MP.

A few days ago, a group of soybean farmers met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during one of his state visits.

Chouhan assured the farmers that the Centre would use all instruments at its disposal, including direct purchase at MSP, deficiency price payments, and other measures, to protect farmers' interests.

Some reports suggest the Centre might consider raising the import duty on edible oils, which is currently at nil without the cess and surcharges.

The key difference between the situation faced by Madhya Pradesh soybean farmers like Kamlesh and their counterparts in Maharashtra is that the latter state is about to go to the polls in a few weeks.



After the Mahayuti government’s poor performance in the June Lok Sabha elections, attributed by some experts to rising rural distress, another weak showing could further damage its credibility.

Soybean is mainly grown in Maharashtra's Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, both of which rejected the BJP-led Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha polls.

Political implications ahead of Assembly polls

The political implications of the coming kharif harvest extend beyond soybean; a bumper arhar (tur) crop could also pose challenges for the ruling coalition.

Similarly, falling basmati rice prices could be a concern, particularly in Haryana, which also goes to the polls soon. Basmati rates have dropped to Rs 2,500 per quintal from last year’s Rs 3,500-4,000 per quintal. A major reason for this dip is the cap on basmati exports priced below $950 per tonne.



Returning to arhar, the second-largest pulses crop after chana, it occupies 13-14 per cent of total annual pulses production.

Arhar is also a key crop in Maharashtra during the kharif season.

Sowing of arhar has been completed on around 4.57 million hectares nationwide, which is higher than the average acreage of the past five years.

Trade sources said arhar is a long-duration crop, with some varieties requiring 5-11 months to mature. While it's too early to predict the final harvest, the good start suggests a strong yield this year.

If the arhar harvest is strong and cheap imports continue, pulses prices could soften in the coming days.



Though this may benefit consumers, it could spell trouble for farmers.

Earlier this month, the Indian Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) estimated that, after reaching its highest level in more than five years at 4.7 million tonnes in FY24, India may import fewer pulses this fiscal, at around 4-4.5 million tonnes, due to good monsoon and higher domestic production.

Bimal Kothari, Chairman of IPGA, said imports of yellow peas might also fall from 2023-24 levels.

“In FY24, India imported a record 2 million tonnes of yellow peas since imports were allowed, while another 1-1.5 million tonnes are expected over the next 3-4 months,” Kothari said.



The IPGA Chairman added that pulses prices in wholesale markets have decreased over the past month and are expected to fall further. Arhar prices, for instance, have dropped by Rs 20 per kg in wholesale markets.

"Pulses prices will not increase this year; they will keep falling," Kothari said.

Rahul Chauhan, a commodity analyst at iGrain India, said good pulses production might lead to reduced imports of tur and urad in FY25, while markets could be oversupplied due to high lentil (masur) imports.

In FY24, India imported around 1.7 million tonnes of lentils, among the highest in recent years.

Chauhan said prices might struggle to rise in FY25, as tur, urad, and lentil crops are good globally, creating price competition between Australia, Canada, Myanmar, and African nations.