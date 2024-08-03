Rajasthan govt to set up animal husbandry development fund worth Rs 250 cr

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the state government will constitute the Chief Minister's Animal Husbandry Development Fund with an allocation of Rs 250 crore to benefit cattle farmers. Sharma was addressing a delegation of Dewasi community who had come from various assembly constituencies including Sirohi and Bali to express gratitude for the announcements made for their upliftment in the state's annual budget. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to an official statement, the chief minister said that the country is agriculture-based and cattle farmers have an important contribution in the state's economy. Keeping this in mind, many gifts have been given in the budget for the empowerment of cattle farmers. Chief Minister's Animal Husbandry Development Fund will be constituted with Rs 250 crore for animal husbandry promotion, conservation and development, he said.

According to the chief minister, the grant amount will be increased from 50 per cent to 75 per cent for breed development of dairy animals and find solution to the problem of male cattle.

Sharma further said that the dream of a developed Rajasthan will come true with the announcements made in the revised state budget 2024-25.

The aspirations and hopes of the eight crore people of the state will be fulfilled with this budget, he said, adding that the government is working with commitment for the all-round development of all sections including farmers, animal husbandry, youth, women.

He said that his government is fulfilling all the promises of the party's 'Sankalp Patra'.