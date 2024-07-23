Budget 2024: Govt sets aside Rs 1.52 trn for agriculture, allied sectors

Sitharaman also announced the government’s plan to promote large-scale vegetable production clusters. These clusters will be strategically established to boost production and ensure a steady vegetable supply across the country.

Climate-resilient crops and digital farming



“The government will undertake a comprehensive review of agricultural research and focus on developing climate-resilient varieties in agriculture,” Sitharaman said, adding, “New 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient varieties will be released to farmers. Additionally, 10,000 need-based bio-input centres will be established to strengthen the production, storage, and marketing of oilseeds.”



The Finance Minister further announced that the government would promote digital public infrastructure in partnership with state governments. This digital framework will provide farmers with access to vital information, such as weather forecasts, crop advisory services, and market prices.



“A digital crop survey for Kharif will be conducted in 400 districts in FY25. The issuance of Jan Samarth-based Kisan Credit Cards will be enabled in five states. Financing for shrimp farming, processing, and export will be facilitated through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development [NABARD],” she announced.