FDI equity flows up 45% at $29.8 billion in H1FY25, shows govt data

Gross foreign direct investment, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings and other capital, saw 29 per cent rise at $42.3 billion during April-September

Shreya Nandi Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:13 AM IST
Foreign direct equity investment  witnessed a 45 per cent jump at $29.8 billion in the first six months of the current financial year, according to data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows comes after a contraction in inflows for three consecutive financial years: FY22, FY23, FY24.
  Gross foreign direct investment, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings and other capital, saw 29 per cent rise at $42.3 billion during April-September. 
  Singapore continued as the top investor with $7.53 billion FDI during April-September. This was followed by investment from Mauritius, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.
  Among sectors attracting high FDI equity inflows, the services sector — including financial, banking, insurance, R&D, courier, among other sectors–was the highest recipient of FDI at $5.69 billion. This was followed by computer software and hardware that garnered $4.19 billion worth FDI.
First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:13 AM IST

