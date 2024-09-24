Infosys GST demand notices: Relief in sight, 2 options on the table

The Ministry of Finance is considering granting relief to IT major Infosys regarding goods and services tax (GST) demand notices for around Rs 30,000 crore by amending a circular issued on June 26, according to a senior official.



“The government may make the necessary amendments to the Circular 210 (which served as the basis of the GST demand notices) to grant relief to Infosys — either by declaring the notices null and void or by reducing the tax liability,” the official stated.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had issued the Circular 210, clarifying valuation of import of services by a related person where recipient is eligible for full input tax credit (ITC).

