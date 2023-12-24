Foreign nations often do not disclose illegal stays, leaving a data void

Illegal migration from India to the US has increased in recent years.

On Friday, French authorities grounded a chartered flight headed to Nicaragua, which originated in Dubai, with 303 Indian passengers. Some of them were suspected victims of human trafficking, while the rest might have planned to travel to Central America to attempt illegal entry into the US or Canada, officials told the news agency Agence France-Presse.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reply to a question in Parliament earlier this month, “there have been reports about Indian nationals trying to enter the US illegally”.