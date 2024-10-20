Fresh formal hirings fell to a four month low in August, shows EPFO data

The number of fresh formal hirings slowed in August, signalling a downturn in the formal labour market. The number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) decreased by nearly 11 per cent to 930,000 — a four-month low — from 1.05 million in July, according to the latest payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Sunday.

EPFO data is crucial as only the formal workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws.

Of the total 930,000 new EPF subscribers in August, the share of young people in the 18–25 age group declined slightly to 59.26 per cent (551,100) from 59.4 per cent (625,000) in July. This is significant because subscribers in this age group are usually first-timers in the labour market, reflecting its robustness.

The proportion of women among new subscribers also fell to 27.2 per cent (253,000) from 29 per cent (305,000) in the preceding month, indicating a decline in female participation in the workforce.

Meanwhile, net payroll additions — calculated by considering new subscribers, exits, and the return of old subscribers to the social security organisation — stood at 1.85 million in August.

The net monthly payroll numbers are provisional and often revised significantly the following month, which is why the new EPF subscriber figure is considered more reliable than net additions.

“The above payroll data is provisional as updating employee records is a continuous process. The previous data is updated every month,” said the labour ministry in a statement.

An industry-wise breakdown of the net payroll numbers shows that nearly two out of every five net additions came from expert services, including manpower suppliers, contractors, and security services. A state-wise breakdown showed that Maharashtra (20.6 per cent) reported the highest number of net new additions during the month.