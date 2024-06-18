Home / Economy / News / FY25 net direct tax collections up 21% at Rs 4.63 trn in April-June: Govt

FY25 net direct tax collections up 21% at Rs 4.63 trn in April-June: Govt

Tax
India's financial year runs from April to March. (Representative Image)
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:36 PM IST
The Indian government's net direct tax collection rose 21% year on year to Rs 4.63 trillion ($55.52 billion) from April 1 to June 17, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

On a gross basis, tax collection before refunds grew more than 22% year on year to Rs 5.16 trillion, the statement said.

The government has issued tax refunds of Rs 5,33,000 crore in the current financial year that started on April 1, up to June 17, 2024, it added. India's financial year runs from April to March.

Topics :Direct taxesindian government

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

