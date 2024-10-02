Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gandhi Jayanti: MSME raises wages for spinners by 25%, weavers by 7%

According to the official statement by the ministry, a special discount of 20 per cent on Khadi products and 10 per cent on Village Industries products has been launched at the flagship Khadi Bhavan

textile, clothes, industry
Representative image
Harsh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 9:29 PM IST
The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on October 2 announced that spinners who spin yarn on the charkha will see a 25 per cent increase in their wages, while weavers who work on the loom will receive a 7 per cent hike.

According to the official statement by the ministry, a special discount of 20 per cent on Khadi products and 10 per cent on Village Industries products has been launched at the flagship Khadi Bhavan in Connaught Place, New Delhi, as well as across the country.

On September 17, 2024, in a ceremony held at Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace, Porbandar, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the announcement of a 25 per cent wage hike for spinners and a 7 per cent increase for weavers was made. The revised wages came into effect on October 2, 2024, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

