Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / In a first, PM Modi to address this year's Kautilya Economic Conclave

In a first, PM Modi to address this year's Kautilya Economic Conclave

The Conclave will be inaugurated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 4

Modi, Narendra Modi
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 6:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the upcoming Kautilya Economic Conclave being held from October 4 to 6 here, according to people in the know. This will be the first time the Prime Minister will be attending the event, which has been organised by the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) annually for the past three years.

The Conclave will be inaugurated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 4. Later in the evening, the Prime Minister is expected to address a gathering of eminent economists, representatives of multilateral development banks, among others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The theme of last year’s summit, held in the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war, was “Navigating a World on Fire.” In its first edition, the subject of the Conclave was “Redefining the Destiny.”

Conceived and sponsored by the Ministry of Finance, the Conclave started in July 2022, at a time when the world was emerging from two years of lockdown following the Covid pandemic. It provided intellectuals from across the world a platform to interact and deliberate on macroeconomic issues and challenges.

As IEG puts it, “The world was just opening up after two years of being locked down by an unseen pathogen of unknown origin. People were looking forward to travelling and connecting with others. Intellectuals need that as much as others, if not more. Without a vibrant exchange of views, there is no intellectual growth.”

Some of the international economists who have attended the event in the past include Anne Krueger, senior researcher of International Economics at Johns Hopkins University, Nick Stern, economics professor at the London School of Economics, and Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator at the Financial Times, London.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt discussing proposal to formulate scheme for 'Made in India' label

LIVE news: Ahead of Bihar elections, Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party

'Swachh Bharat' campaign becoming new path to prosperity, says PM Modi

Hindu, Adivasi population declining, JMM doing vote-bank politics: PM Modi

PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 83,700 cr from Jharkhand

Topics :Narendra ModiNirmala SitharamanEconomic policy

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story