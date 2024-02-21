Home / Economy / News / Gasification projects to help in economic development of coal regions: Govt

Gasification projects to help in economic development of coal regions: Govt

This was the second road show organised by the coal ministry on coal and lignite gasification projects after the first one held in Hyderabad on February 16

During the road show, industry experts made presentations on key aspects of coal gasification, including financing and R&D efforts | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 9:35 PM IST
The government on Wednesday said that coal gasification projects will help in socio-economic development of coal bearing regions as well as in boosting the country's energy security.

Addressing a road show here to promote coal/lignite gasification projects, additional secretary in the coal ministry M Nagaraju called for investments in technology towards a greener and cleaner future.

This was the second road show organised by the coal ministry on coal and lignite gasification projects after the first one held in Hyderabad on February 16.

The event here was attended by key stakeholders, including policy makers, EPC agencies, PMC consultants and. They discussed the opportunities and hurdles associated with coal and lignite gasification projects.

According to an official release, the road show served as a platform to highlight the government's scheme for the promotion of coal/lignite gasification projects, emphasising their key role in India's energy landscape and economic development.

Nagaraju said that coal gasification is important for India's energy security towards identifying diversified use of coal and will also help in achieving import substitution, thereby becoming more self-reliant nation.

He also emphasised that this was the right time when the country is ready to diversify into cleaner coal technology, thereby leveraging sustainable practices in the coal sector.

The government has already approved a Rs 8,500 crore scheme to promote coal or lignite gasification projects to meet the country's future energy needs.

During the road show, industry experts made presentations on key aspects of coal gasification, including financing and R&D efforts.

The industry also submitted its views on the scheme to the ministry, which is expected to seek public comments on the Request For Proposal (RFP) for the scheme shortly.

The ministry aims to catalyse investments and technological advancements in coal and lignite gasification projects through strategic initiatives and policy frameworks, the release.

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

