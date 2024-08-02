Gold bond redemption value drops 4.5% post budget custom duty cut

The redemption price of sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme (SGB 2016 -17 Series I - Issue date August 05, 2016) will be Rs 6,938 for gold of the 999 purity (of one gram), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday, adding the date of the redemption will be August 5.

The price is around 4.5 per cent lower than the average price of the week before the Union Budget, which was presented on July 23. Gold prices dropped after a reduction in Customs Duty.

The Budget 2024 proposed to cut Customs Duty to 6 per cent on gold and silver. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed to reduce customs duty on platinum to 6.4 per cent.