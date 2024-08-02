Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold bond redemption value drops 4.5% post budget custom duty cut

The price is around 4.5 per cent lower than the average price of the week before the Union Budget, which was presented on July 23. Gold prices dropped after a reduction in the basic custom duty

Manojit Saha Mumbai
Aug 02 2024
The redemption price of sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme (SGB 2016 -17 Series I - Issue date August 05, 2016) will be Rs 6,938 for gold of the 999 purity (of one gram), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday, adding the date of the redemption will be August 5.

The price is around 4.5 per cent lower than the average price of the week before the Union Budget, which was presented on July 23. Gold prices dropped after a reduction in Customs Duty.

The Budget 2024 proposed to cut Customs Duty to 6 per cent on gold and silver. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed to reduce customs duty on platinum to 6.4 per cent.

The redemption price of SGB is based on the simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of the week (Monday-Friday), preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd.

“Redemption price for the final redemption due on August 5, 2024 shall be Rs 6,938/- (Rs Six thousand nine hundred and thirty-eight only) per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing price of gold for the week between July 29 and August 2, 2024,” RBI said.

According to the scheme, gold bonds are repayable on the expiration of eight years from the date of issuance. “Accordingly, the final redemption date of the above tranche shall be August 5, 2024,” RBI added.

Date Gold 99.90
  Rs/10 Gm
15/7/2024 72932
16/7/2024 73339
18/7/2024 73979
19/7/2024 73240
   
Average 73373
   
22/7/2024 73218
23/7/2024 69602
24/7/2024 69151
25/7/2024 68227
26/7/2024 68131
   
Average 69666
   
29/7/2024 68800
30/7/2024 68680
31/7/2024 69309
1/8/2024 69721
2/8/2024 70392
   
Average 69380

Source: IBJA
Aug 02 2024

