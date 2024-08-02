Forex reserves decline by $3.47 bn to $667.386 bn, shows RBI data

India's foreign exchange reserves halted a three-week gaining streak and stood at $667.39 billion as of July 26, coming off record highs, data from the central bank showed on Friday.



The reserves fell by $3.5 billion in that week, the most in over three months. They had risen by a total of $18.9 billion in the previous three weeks and hit a record high of $670.86 billion in the week ended July 19.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

