Home / Economy / News / From Zerodha to Cars24, 10 unicorns to hop on government-backed ONDC

From Zerodha to Cars24, 10 unicorns to hop on government-backed ONDC

ONDC in 'serious discussions' with Amazon, Flipkart to join the network

unicorn startup
Representational Image
Aryaman GuptaShreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-backed e-commerce platform, has received a preliminary on-boarding commitment from as many as 125 startups, including high-growth businesses and unicorns, such as Zerodha, EaseMyTrip, and Cars24.

These companies -- including the likes of OfBusiness, Winzo, Livspace, GlobalBees, Pristyn Care, Physics Wallah, and Policybazaar -- signed letters of intent on Friday during an event organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Launched over two years ago, ONDC looks to democratise digital commerce by creating more visibility for products and services, thereby generating additional revenue for sellers. The larger vision, however, is to bring small, local sellers into the digital fold, many of whom have never been on any digital platform. The ONDC is now fully operational across India, with more than 500,000 sellers on the platform. Over 70 per cent of these are small or medium-sized sellers. 

In April 2024 alone, ONDC facilitated around 7.22 million transactions.

T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC, shared that aside from mobility, where demand is hyper-local, around 70 per cent of orders are coming from small towns. “What is encouraging is that, while the transactions are still small…We have recorded transactions from more than 1,000 cities and towns across the country in the past few months. And there are more than 600 cities where we have more than 100 daily orders consecutively for three months,” he told reporters.

However, it may be a while before e-commerce giants, such as Amazon and Flipkart, fully integrate with the network. According to Koshy, established players will have to make adjustments before they integrate with ONDC and since Amazon and Flipkart are large platforms with their own existing setups, migrating to a new system and network will take time.

The government has previously clarified that ONDC threatens nobody, and only unlocks and opens the doors of opportunity. Even the big e-commerce companies should not feel threatened.

Companies intending to adopt the ONDC architecture believe that the network’s reach in tier III and smaller cities will allow them to cater to consumers in these remote markets. Atul Mehta, CEO of Domestic Shipping at Shiprocket, a logistics unicorn, said: "Unlike traditional e-commerce platforms, ONDC allows us to publish the catalogues of our sellers as well, leading to an increase in their orders across the country. The network allows sellers visibility across all buyer apps integrated with ONDC, they do not need to hop from one platform to another."


Also Read

Flipkart Internet receives Rs 924 cr infusion from its Singapore entities

Flipkart Internet's operating revenue jumps 42% in FY23, loss declines 9%

With IPO in mind, Flipkart may move domicile from Singapore to India

Zerodha users face service disruption for third time in 3 months

E-commerce market to hit $325 billion by 2030, rural India to lead growth

UN revises India's GDP growth forecast by 70 basis points to 6.9%

India's foreign exchange reserves jump $2.56 billion to $644.15 billion

India could be the third largest economy by 2026-27, says Arvind Panagariya

Chabahar Port deal 'landmark' for economic ties with India: Iranian envoy

India must increase manufacturing and its share in global value chains: FM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ecommercezerodhaCars24

First Published: May 17 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story