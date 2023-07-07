Finance ministry asks public sector banks to explore sharing in tech, HR

In a first, the finance ministry has asked public-sector banks (PSBs) to explore resource sharing and collaboration in implementing emerging technologies such as account aggregators and generative artificial intelligence to enhance their operational efficiency and customer experience.

In the performance-review meeting of PSBs, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government-owned banks were told to explore collaboration in human resources (HR) training and use technology to offer services that were made to measure and reduce cost.



“Process automation should happen across every domain -- digital back office, automation of branch-facing roles etc,” a senior finance ministry official told Business Standard.

A senior banking official said PSBs spent on technology upgrade in artificial intelligence and machine learning individually, which piled up the cost.



“Collaboration among banks would save cost because there is a need for common infrastructure on cyber security areas, protecting the personal data of users, and boosting information sharing for credit disbursements,” he added.

The ministry cautioned PSBs on customer protection when critical services, including technology services, were outsourced.



In April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its final norms for outsourcing information technology by regulated financial-sector entities, said outsourcing would diminish neither their obligations nor those of their boards and senior management, which would be ultimately responsible for outsourced work.

“The banks have been told to leverage analytics to increase coverage of early warning signals, which would help them to identify and reach out to high-risk borrowers. Digital linkages in economic activities would further drive future growth,” the official added.



The PSBs have been asked to modernise their loan advancement process by transiting to “transaction & cash flow-based lending”, using new-age tech, from traditional “asset-based lending”.

Such banks are expected to evolve mechanisms to mitigate business risks emanating from FinTech and BigTech.