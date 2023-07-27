Home / Economy / News / Govt considering PLI for chemical, petrochemicals sector: FM Sitharaman

Govt considering PLI for chemical, petrochemicals sector: FM Sitharaman

Wants India to become manufacturing hub of sector, she says

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government is considering a separate production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for chemicals and petrochemicals, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

Global manufacturers are interested in India where the sector is linked to 80,000 products, she said at the third Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hub summit organised by industry association Ficci.

"We are in favour of India becoming a manufacturing hub, and therefore of course we will consider a PLI scheme also for chemicals and petrochemicals," said Sitharaman.

The government has allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector and unregulated it except for hazardous materials.

The specialty chemicals sector had a 12 per cent compounded annual growth rate between 2020 and 2025, helped by the country's strong engineering capabilities, low-cost manufacturing and abundant manpower, Sitharaman said.

Specialty chemicals comprise 22 per cent of India's petrochemicals sector and it is valued at $32 billion.

"Given how global manufacturers are looking to diversify their products and capabilities, India stands out as not only a market with a huge domestic demand as well as export possibilities," said Sitharaman.

In the first six months of FY23, the combined export of chemicals and petrochemicals stood at $9 billion. Imports stood at $13.33 billion, Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman said Indian companies in the sector have to improve their standards in sustainability before they can work with global peers.

"It's important to have your recycling and reusability elements high on your agenda. Efficient waste generation and management, and also how to reduce the consumption of certain resources which are high in emissions, is what you need to think about," said Sitharaman.

The Centre is working with state governments to set up chemical and plastic parks, said Bhagwanth Khuba, minister of state for chemicals & petrochemicals and new & renewable energy.

Also Read

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Centre may begin PLI scheme for chemical, petroleum sector: FM Sitharaman

Cabinet to approve Rs 25,000 cr scheme for semiconductor manufacturing

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24

Central govt allots Rs 363.14 crore to Manipur for projects under MDoNER

Delhi HC fines restaurant associations Rs 1 lakh over service charge rules

Semiconductor PLI to help India do in 10 yrs what China did in 30: IT min

Priced at Rs 4,950 per 10 gm, Kashmir saffron outshining silver varq

Seven states, UTs record decline in number of active EPF subscribers

Topics :PLI schemeFinance ministerChemical sector

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story