Home / Economy / News / Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 3,300 a tonne from Feb 16

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 3,300 a tonne from Feb 16

It will also increase a windfall tax on diesel, that had been reduced to zero, to 1.50 rupees a litre, the order showed

On Feb. 3, India had raised windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,200 rupees/tonne from 1,700 rupees a tonne, while keeping the tax on diesel, ATF and petrol at zero
Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Indian government is increasing the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,300 rupees ($39.76) a metric ton from 3,200 rupees with effect from Feb. 16, according to a notification released on Thursday.

It will also increase a windfall tax on diesel, that had been reduced to zero, to 1.50 rupees a litre, the order showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and petrol will continue to be zero.

On Feb. 3, India had raised windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,200 rupees/tonne from 1,700 rupees a tonne, while keeping the tax on diesel, ATF and petrol at zero.

From July 2022, India imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers, and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel as private refiners wanted to sell fuel overseas to make gains from robust refining margins instead of selling locally. The government revises the tax fortnightly.

Also Read

Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 6,300/tonne, halves for diesel

Govt cuts windfall tax on crude to Rs 5,000/tonne, on ATF to Rs 1.06 l/kL

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India increases windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 3,200 per tonne

Govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 1,300 from Rs 5,000 per tonne

No TDS on minimum guarantee paid by OYO Rooms to hotels: ITAT

Centre extends 'public utility' deadline for iron and steel industries

Exports brave ongoing Red Sea crisis to post 3.2% growth in January

Govt rejects EFTA's data exclusivity demand to protect generic drug cos

ESIC adds around 1.88 mn new members in Dec, 47% youth, shows govt data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Petroleum sectortaxCrude Oil

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story