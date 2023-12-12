Home / Economy / News / Govt says 10 PSBs transferred NPAs of over Rs 11k cr to NARCL from Jan-Nov

Govt says 10 PSBs transferred NPAs of over Rs 11k cr to NARCL from Jan-Nov

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) has recovered Rs 16.64 crore as on November 30, 2023

NARCL is bad bank, which buys NPAs, or bad loans, from lenders.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A total of 10 Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have transferred Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of over Rs 11,617 crore to NARCL between January and November this year, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) has recovered Rs 16.64 crore as on November 30, 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He said recovery in NPA accounts is an ongoing process, and security receipts issued to lenders by NARCL, backed by government guarantee, provide a five-year time window for effecting the recovery in such accounts.

"Further, corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is going on in some of the accounts acquired by NARCL. Recovery will be effected in these accounts after the resolution plans get approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. In remaining accounts, NARCL has recovered Rs 16.64 crore, as on 30.11.2023," Karad said.

NARCL is bad bank, which buys NPAs, or bad loans, from lenders.

As per details of the debt assigned to the NARCL by these 10 PSBs, as on November 30, SBI has transferred the largest amount of Rs 4,508 crore, followed by PNB, and Canara Bank at Rs 2,138 crore and Rs 1,858 crore, respectively.

Union Bank of India has transferred Rs 1,831 crore to NARCL between January and November.

The other PSBs include Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank, Indian Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank.

These 10 PSBs had aggregate gross NPAs of over Rs 3.65 lakh crore as of September 30, 2023, as per the data shared by Finance Ministry to the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Reliance ARC challenges Vidarbha Industries Swiss Challenge process

Is MGNREGA work demand real sign of distress or problem lies elsewhere?

LS gives nod for additional cash outgo of Rs 58,378 cr in current fiscal

Gas firms seek price deregulation as city distribution targets fall behind

Global South disappointed over GST draft at COP28; calls for revisions

The tradeoffs of waste taxation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Parliament winter sessionRajya Sabhacentral governmentFinance Ministry

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story