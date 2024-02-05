Home / Economy / News / Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 78,673 cr more as spendings this fiscal

Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 78,673 cr more as spendings this fiscal

The supplementary demands for grants include a gross additional spending of over Rs 2 trillion, which would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 trillion

The proposal involves net cash outgo aggregating to Rs 78,672.92 crore, said the document tabled in Parliament | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government on Monday sought Parliament's nod for a net additional spending of Rs 78,673 crore in the current financial year, including Rs 10,798 crore expenditure towards MGNREGA.

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also provides for additional spending of Rs 9,231 crore and Rs 3,000 crore towards food and fertiliser subsidy, respectively.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The supplementary demands for grants include a gross additional spending of over Rs 2 trillion, which would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 trillion.

The proposal involves net cash outgo aggregating to Rs 78,672.92 crore, said the document tabled in Parliament.

The Interim Budget for 2024-25 has pegged the government's total expenditure in the current financial year at Rs 44.90 trillion , up 7.1 per cent from 2022-23.

Other major spending heads include Rs 9,162 crore for payments to defence services and Rs 3,890 crore towards defence pension.

Besides, Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked for the Department of Economic Affairs for transfer to the Senior Citizen Welfare Fund and Rs 84.12 crore towards establishment-related expenditure of the Enforcement Directorate on account of increased operational activity and establishment of new offices.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

How spend, spend is giving state-owned companies diminishing returns

New Parliament building explained: Costs, construction, design & more

Various measures taken to reduce debt burden, strengthen economy: FM

Buoyant demand pushes India's services PMI to 6-month high in January

India, China have strong economic, cultural connections says Chinese envoy

Govt seeks LS approval for net additional spending of Rs 78,673 cr in FY25

India's Russian oil import hits 12-mth low, long-term appetite intact

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ParliamentIndia economyspending

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story