Home / Budget / News / Govt seeks LS approval for net additional spending of Rs 78,673 cr in FY25

Govt seeks LS approval for net additional spending of Rs 78,673 cr in FY25

The proposal involves net cash outgo aggregating to Rs 78,672.92 crore, said the document tabled in the Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government on Monday sought Lok Sabha's approval for a net additional spending of Rs 78,673 crore in the current financial year.

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The supplementary demands for grants includes a gross additional spending of over Rs 2 trillion , which would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 trillion .

The proposal involves net cash outgo aggregating to Rs 78,672.92 crore, said the document tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read

What are the restrictions imposed on suspended MPs? All you need to know

LOP Ranjan, 32 Oppn MPs suspended from LS on protests over security breach

INDIA bloc to hold protest march today over suspension of MPs from Parl

Year in review: How India's political landscape transformed in 2023

How spend, spend is giving state-owned companies diminishing returns

Uttar Pradesh Budget eyes 5% growth in agricultural sector in FY25

Kerala Budget: Support price of rubber hiked, agri sector gets Rs 1,698 cr

FY25 Budget will help state become $1 trn economy: UP finance min Khanna

Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss Indo-China border issue

Unusual election year Budget signals PM Modi's sky-high confidence

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanLok SabhaLok Sabha MPsGovernment spendingFinance minister

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story