Govt seeks LS approval for net additional spending of Rs 78,673 cr in FY25

The government on Monday sought Lok Sabha's approval for a net additional spending of Rs 78,673 crore in the current financial year.

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The supplementary demands for grants includes a gross additional spending of over Rs 2 trillion , which would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 trillion .

The proposal involves net cash outgo aggregating to Rs 78,672.92 crore, said the document tabled in the Lok Sabha.