Home / Economy / News / Govt signs tripartite pact to solve problems of Tripura's indigenous people

Govt signs tripartite pact to solve problems of Tripura's indigenous people

With the signing of the agreement, the government has respected history, corrected past wrongs and accepted the present reality to proceed towards a brighter future, Home Minister Amit Shah said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A tripartite agreement between TIPRA Motha and the governments of Tripura and India was signed on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring a "lasting solution" to the problems of the state's indigenous people.

With the signing of the agreement, the government has respected history, corrected past wrongs and accepted the present reality to proceed towards a brighter future, Shah said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I assure all stakeholders of Tripura that you won't have to fight for your rights anymore. The government of India will be two steps ahead in creating mechanisms to safeguard your rights," he said at an event held at North Block here.

The home minister said no one can change history but everyone can learn from their past mistakes and move ahead.

He said the Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, popularly known as TIPRA Motha, and all tribal parties have played a constructive role and the BJP government in Tripura also worked sincerely towards this agreement.

Shah added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, 11 peace and boundary settlement agreements in Northeastern states were signed.

He said the peace pact with the insurgent group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) was signed first and this will be the last for the Northeast before going to the Lok Sabha polls.

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma was on a 'fast-unto-death' to demand a permanent solution to the problems of the indigenous people.

Following assurance of the interlocutors of the Central government, he came to the national capital and agreed for the pact.

Also Read

Tripura ready to welcome PPP offer for setting up medical colleges: CM Saha

Focus on people's issues: Ex-Tripura CM Manik Sarkar advices CPI(M)

BJP cements position in Tripura, Tipra Motha emerges as major power in 2023

Tripura Cabinet to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya soon: CM Manik Saha

Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Tripura Congress leaders en route Mizoram

WTO MC13: Abu Dhabi meet ends with no consensus on agri, fisheries

PM to launch development projects worth over Rs 34,800 crore in Bihar

Protection for Indian farmers, fishermen ensured at WTO MC 13: Piyush Goyal

RBI may undertake comprehensive review of architecture of payment banks

Gaining momentum: Petro product exports fire up after fall in January

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahTripuraNorth Eastindigenous people

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story