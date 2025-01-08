Govt slashes Nov gold import data by $5 billion in commodity revision

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The $5 billion revision was attributed to a 'calculation error' caused by alleged double counting of gold shipments in warehouses following a change in methodology in July

During the first eight months of the current financial year, India imported gold worth $47 billion | Credit: Bloomberg
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
The government has revised downwards the gold import data for November to $9.8 billion, a sharp reduction from the earlier announced figure of $14.8 billion, Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) data showed on Wednesday.
 
The $5 billion revision was attributed to a ‘calculation error’ caused by alleged double counting of gold shipments in warehouses following a change in methodology in July. The commerce department has not yet issued an official statement on the revised data.
 
The revised data also suggests a narrowing of India’s trade deficit by $5 billion, reducing it to $32.8 billion in November from the previously reported all-time high of $37.8 billion. Amid an ‘unusual’ 331 per cent year-on-year surge in gold imports during November, the DGCIS, under the commerce department, initiated a ‘detailed examination’ of the import data for the yellow metal. A reconciliation of the data was also conducted with figures provided by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, according to a commerce ministry source.
 
Trade data released on December 16 showed that India’s trade deficit had reached a record high in November due to a surge in merchandise imports, driven largely by a spike in inbound gold shipments. The initial data indicated gold imports worth $14.8 billion, accounting for 21 per cent of total merchandise imports for the month. India imports gold mainly from Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and Peru, among other countries.
 
During the first eight months of the current financial year, India imported gold worth $47 billion.
 
Topics :gold importsGold ImportCommerce ministry

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

