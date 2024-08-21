Govt to mandate recycled content in non ferrous metals for sustainability

In a push to boost sustainability in manufacturing, the Centre has mandated that new products made from non-ferrous metals, aluminium, copper, and zinc, must contain a minimum of 5 per cent recycled content starting from the financial year 2027-28 (FY28).

This requirement will progressively increase, reaching 10 per cent in FY29 and ultimately setting targets of 10 per cent for aluminium, 20 per cent for copper, and 25 per cent for zinc by FY31. This initiative aims to reduce the country’s dependence on primary resources and mitigate the environmental impacts of mining. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to a notification by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change released on August 20, the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Second Amendment Rules, 2024, will take effect on April 1, 2025. The new regulations not only require non-ferrous metal producers to recycle a specified percentage of their products but also introduce an extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework to ensure the environmentally sound management of scrap metals.

Aluminium is valued for its lightweight and corrosion-resistant properties, making it ideal for use in transportation, packaging, and construction. Copper, known for its excellent conductivity, is widely utilised in electrical wiring, plumbing, and a range of industrial applications. Zinc, commonly employed as a protective coating for other metals to prevent corrosion, is also a key component in alloys such as brass.

The Hazardous Waste Management Rules, first enacted in 1989 and updated in 2000, 2003, 2008, and 2016, govern the safe management of hazardous waste. They outline procedures for handling, treatment, storage, and disposal. The rules assign responsibilities to various authorities, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, CPCB, state governments, and pollution control boards, with a focus on ensuring comprehensive management and disposal of hazardous waste.

The proposed amended rules also introduce a system of extended producer responsibility certificates, which can be traded among producers, and provide for the imposition of environmental compensation on producers who fail to meet their recycling targets. The certificates will be generated by registered recyclers and can be purchased by producers to meet their recycling obligations.

The introduction of these rules is expected to have a significant impact on the environment, as it will reduce the amount of waste generated by the non-ferrous metal industry and promote the recycling of scrap metals. The rules will also create new opportunities for the recycling industry and generate employment opportunities in the sector.

“I think it's a step in the right direction. If implemented properly, it will benefit the conservation of natural resources by managing the demand for raw materials needed to produce metals in the long term,” said Debadityo Sinha, lead for climate and ecosystems at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

The government has also established a steering committee to oversee the implementation of the EPR framework and provide guidance to producers and recyclers. The committee will be chaired by the chairman of the Central Pollution Control Board and will include representatives from various ministries, industry associations, and other stakeholders.