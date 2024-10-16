Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Goyal launches district master plan under PM GatiShakti for infra planning

Goyal launches district master plan under PM GatiShakti for infra planning

Goyal said that the district master plan will be expanded to cover more than 750 districts across the country in the next 18 months

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched a district master plan under the PM GatiShakti initiative for infrastructure planning in 27 aspirational districts of the country.

A national master plan portal is there under the initiative for efficient planning and implementation of infrastructure projects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Goyal said that the district master plan will be expanded to cover more than 750 districts across the country in the next 18 months.

The minister also launched the guidelines for preparing logistics plans to help cities tailor their logistics planning.

He added that the PM GatiShakti is India's offering to the world of tomorrow where over 1,600 layers of data have been accumulated at the central and state levels for faster, better, and cost-effective planning of world class infrastructure.

"This is going to be the technology that the world will use for their infra planning in the years to come," he said, adding India's urban planners, architects, engineers, international organisations that fund many of these projects would get confidence in India's infrastructure projects.

More From This Section

Premium

Canada's FDI into India has more than doubled since pandemic, shows data

GenZ spending likely to increase to $2 trillion by 2035, shows data

Showcause notice only a demand notice and not an adjudicating order

129 mn Indians living in extreme poverty in 2024: World Bank report

RBI looking to establish a global model of risk-focused supervision: DG

Every data in PM GatiShakti is validated, double-checked and a mechanism has been introduced for periodic updation of the data, he said.

The portal was developed by Gujarat-based BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).

"This GIS enabled platform will help save significant budget for the government and plan to build infrastructure with more efficiency due to its data-backed decision making process," Goyal said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

European Union's deforestation regulation, carbon tax unfair: Piyush Goyal

India reduces arbitration time for foreign investors in UAE agreement

Govt to open Invest India office in Dubai to attract UAE investments: Goyal

India, UAE to set up food corridor at $2 bn investment: Piyush Goyal

Social security agreement with US to take time, says Piyush Goyal

Topics :Piyush GoyalinfrastructureGati

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story