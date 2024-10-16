GenZ spending likely to increase to $2 trillion by 2035, shows data

The GenZ cohort, which has a population of over 377 million in India, will see their consumer spending shoot to $2 trillion by 2035, a significant increase from $860 billion at present on the back of a rising young workforce and direct spends.

At present, around one in every four individuals in the workforce is GenZ, a term used for individuals who were born between 1997 and 2012.

The percentage share of GenZ in the workforce is estimated to rise to 47 per cent by 2035, data from a joint report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Snapchat shows.