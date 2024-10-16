Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GenZ spending likely to increase to $2 trillion by 2035, shows data

In 2024, the total consumption spending for Indians was pegged at $2 trillion, out of which GenZ cornered 43 per cent or about $860 billion

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:10 AM IST
The GenZ cohort, which has a population of over 377 million in India, will see their consumer spending shoot to $2 trillion by 2035, a significant increase from $860 billion at present on the back of a rising young workforce and direct spends. 

At present, around one in every four individuals in the workforce is GenZ, a term used for individuals who were born between 1997 and 2012.

 The percentage share of GenZ in the workforce is estimated to rise to 47 per cent by 2035, data from a joint report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Snapchat shows. 

In 2024, the total consumption spending for Indians was pegged at $2 trillion, out of which GenZ cornered 43 per cent or about $860 billion. 

By 2035, Indians would have a spending appetite worth $3.9 trillion out of which $2 trillion would be driven by GenZs.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:10 AM IST

