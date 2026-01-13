How seriously Indian states are funding artificial intelligence ambitions

On similar lines, Tamil Nadu hopes to push AI training in engineering colleges, where “new degree courses in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Robotics, Electric Vehicles Technology and Environmental Engineering will be introduced”. Supplementing these efforts, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation will provide free online training, but again there is no extra money to finance these initiatives.

Kerala has made an allocation of ₹10 crore to what it claims will be a “world-class GPU cluster” at Thiruvananthapuram to make the state “an important hub of AI and AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics) sectors. This will help in attracting investment and create employment opportunities for the youth”. However, the Budget also has a novel idea. “Studies have shown that, with the advent of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, there has been a decrease in the average working hours of people. This increase in available leisure time, which allows people to travel more, will give a fillip to the tourism sector.”