How seriously Indian states are funding artificial intelligence ambitions

The Odisha government has promised to spend ₹50 crore, the same as Karnataka, to encourage “DeepTech and frontier technology efforts”. “We are supporting an ecosystem that fosters innovation in sectors like AI, blockchain, robotics and quantum computing,” the Budget speech notes.
In contrast, Maharashtra, despite having much larger resources, has “outsourced” AI. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar announced that the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University, in collaboration with Microsoft, will provide training to 10,000 women in skills and artificial intelligence. Besides this, “a strategy is being developed to use AI in the agriculture sector”, but without any details. On the same note, Rajasthan has promised a “Centre of Excellence of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture”. Assam follows similar lines. “In partnership with TATA-NELCO, we will upgrade secondary schools into state vocational training centres with a focus on STEM education. Through this collaboration, our schools will offer courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Design Innovation, Additive Manufacturing and Internet of Things.”