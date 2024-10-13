India advances in 6G race, ranks among top six in global patent filings

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Starting Oct 15, Delhi will host the World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly providing a forum for delegates from 190 countries

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 11:42 PM IST
India is advancing aggressively in the race to shape the next generation of wireless technology. Based on various studies, the country ranks between fourth and sixth globally in filing patents related to 6G technology, a promising indicator of its potential influence on the 6G standard-setting process.

From October 15-24, India will host the World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) in Delhi providing a forum for delegates from 190 countries to discuss future standards for crucial technologies such as 6G, artificial intelligence, and big data. It is the first time that this assembly shall be held in Asia.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event. Among the key goals is to establish India as a major provider of intellectual property and cost-effective 6G solutions.

Data from MaxVal, a global IP management firm, places India at sixth with 188 6G-related patents (based on government data, this number has surpassed 200 this year). China remains the dominant player with 6,001 patents, followed by the US (3,909), South Korea (1,417), Japan (584), and the European Union (214). India’s ranking is notable, as it surpasses countries like the UK (151), Germany (84), Sweden (74), and France (73) in the 6G patent landscape.

Another analysis by U Switch, a UK-based price comparison platform for broadband and mobile services, ranked India fourth in April of last year, attributing 265 6G patents to the country, behind China (4,604), the US (2,229), and South Korea (760).   

This progress marks a significant shift. A study by Japan’s Nikkei and Cyber Creative Institute in 2021 found that China then held 40.3 per cent of 6G patents, with the US at 35.5 per cent, followed by Japan (9.9 per cent), Europe (8.9 per cent), South Korea (4.2 per cent), and others, including India, at a mere 1.5 per cent.

The patent filing by India is particularly concentrated in areas like blockchain and distributed ledger technology, general 6G communication, artificial intelligence, energy harvesting, and quantum communication, according to Questel, a French IP solutions firm.

India’s government has clearly outlined its 6G aspirations: To capture 10 per cent of global 6G patents and contribute one-sixth to global standards within three years. Initiatives to support this goal include the establishment of the Bharat 6G Alliance, a comprehensive stakeholder network, the launch of a Bharat 6G vision, and the commissioning of test beds for 6G trials.

Beyond patents, the country is striving to influence the 6G standards-setting process through greater involvement in the technical committees and subcommittees in International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which has members from standard bodies across 160 countries.

A Geneva Internet Platform study and those by other organisations found that as of November 2021, China was a member of 732 committees under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), with the UK (714), Germany (703), Japan (646), and France (633) following. India’s participation in over 400 committees placed it tenth among 20 countries. Furthermore, India was not among the top 11 countries in terms of representatives in secretarial positions in such committees.

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

