Food products and textiles top manufacturing employers, says survey

Of the total 29 major industrial groups covered under the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) – ‘food products’, which involves preserving and processing of meat, fish, crustaceans, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products among others, has the highest number of operational factories (40,508) and engaged most number of people (2.1 million) in the organised manufacturing sector in the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23), showed findings from the latest ASI results released by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO).

The second-highest number of operational factories are in the ‘other non-metallic mineral products’ industrial group (29,321), which includes manufacturing of glass products and other non-metallic mineral products, while textiles hired the second-highest number of people at 1.7 million.

