Home / Economy / News / India cautious as West makes new plan for economic sanctions on Russia

India cautious as West makes new plan for economic sanctions on Russia

US, EU could be moving to make it difficult for Russia to sell not only crude but other products

Premium
Photo: Bloomberg
BS Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As the year begins, Russian oil tankers are finding it difficult to offload their cargo in India for reasons related to two significant developments in December.

In early December, the European Union (EU) sent David O'Sullivan, the bloc’s envoy for sanctions, to India. The talks O'Sullivan had with Indian officials of various ministries had a clear agenda: What will it take for India to reduce purchasing Russian crude and instead buy its needs from West Asia and the United States (US).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The other development was an executive order signed by US President Biden on  Russia's seafood trade. It contained a new paragraph allowing the “Treasury [department] to prohibit the importation of products that have been processed or substantially transformed in third countries”.

India is one of the largest exporters of marine products, mostly sea fish, globally. Indian exporters are trying to tap Russia as demand from EU dims. In turn, Russia is keen to increase its whitefish exports to India. These are therefore new challenges for New Delhi.

As Indian officials told O'Sullivan they will not take steps to upset the domestic oil economy because of the Russia-Ukraine war, they expressed their concern about the new language in the US order.

O'Sullivan’s visit and Biden’s order therefore, according to New Delhi, are part of a pattern: Make it difficult for Russia to sell not only crude but other products to India, China and other Asian markets.

The pressure is being applied when the impact of the first sanctions, namely the cap on prices at which Russia could sell its crude, has been violated.

India and other countries will wish to wait a bit more to see the fine print. “This is more like a guessing game,” said one Indian official involved in negotiations with the West. The US and the EU will be reluctant to name products that will come under new sanctions, hoping that countries will be cautious anyway.

India, for instance, will not wish its banking system to be impacted by the sanctions from dealing with the EU and the USA. Like in 2022 and 2023, New Delhi has decided to be cautious in understanding the implications of the sanctions and move accordingly.

Also Read

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

Traders offer sanctioned Iranian crude to India as Chinese purchases peak

How will India cope with Urals breaching the EU-denominated price cap?

Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war

India makes first-ever rupee payment for the purchase of crude oil from UAE

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

Russian crude oil cargoes head away from India amid payment issues

Stock market holidays in 2024: BSE, NSE to be closed on these days

Govt eases norms for shifting of used IT hardware goods to tariff areas

India hikes windfall tax on crude oil, reduces tax on ATF and diesel

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India RussiaIndia-Russia tiesRussiaCrude oiEuropean UnionUnited StatesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story