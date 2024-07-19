India flags high trade deficit in policy review meet of China in WTO

India has flagged its concerns over high trade deficit and non-transparent subsidies of China in a meeting at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Geneva, stating those measures impact domestic industry, an official said.

Participating at the WTO's trade policy review meeting of China this week, India hoped that China will support issues concerning the Global South.

The Geneva-based trade official said India noted that its bilateral trade with China records the biggest trade deficit.

New Delhi has expressed concerns over the size of this deficit, and the non-transparent subsidies and mechanisms of China that leads to low prices, hurting local industry, the official added.