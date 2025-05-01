Home / Economy / News / India may export up to 800K tonnes of sugar this season, says food secy

India may export up to 800K tonnes of sugar this season, says food secy

So far, the country has shipped 300,000 tonnes of sugar and about 60,000 tonnes is at ports for shipment

Sugar
The country had restricted exports entirely in the previous 2023-24 season due to domestic supply concerns. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India, the world's leading sugar producing country, may export up to 800,000 tonnes of sugar, lower than the permitted quota of 10 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 season ending September, a top government official said on Thursday.

So far, the country has shipped 300,000 tonnes of sugar and about 60,000 tonnes is at ports for shipment, a senior food ministry official said. 

Addressing a press conference, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said, "We will export 800,000 tonnes out of the total quota permitted."  The food ministry has estimated a total sugar output of 26 lakh tonnes in the ongoing 2024-25 season and much of it has already been produced by mills.

The country had restricted exports entirely in the previous 2023-24 season due to domestic supply concerns. In January, the exports were permitted for the current season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's GDP to grow between 6.5-6.7% in FY26 on strong demand: Deloitte

Premium

Tendu patta collection target remains unchanged in Chattisgarh for 2025

Premium

Datanomics: 65 years on, Gujarat leads Maharashtra in key economic metrics

Individual taxpayers with LTCG up to ₹1.25 lakh can use simplified ITR-1

Private limited companies dominate formal services, says NSO study

Topics :Sugar Sugar pricesSugar exports

First Published: May 01 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story