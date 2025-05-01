India may export up to 800K tonnes of sugar this season, says food secy

India, the world's leading sugar producing country, may export up to 800,000 tonnes of sugar, lower than the permitted quota of 10 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 season ending September, a top government official said on Thursday.
So far, the country has shipped 300,000 tonnes of sugar and about 60,000 tonnes is at ports for shipment, a senior food ministry official said.
Addressing a press conference, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said, "We will export 800,000 tonnes out of the total quota permitted." The food ministry has estimated a total sugar output of 26 lakh tonnes in the ongoing 2024-25 season and much of it has already been produced by mills.
The country had restricted exports entirely in the previous 2023-24 season due to domestic supply concerns. In January, the exports were permitted for the current season.
