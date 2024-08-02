India progresses in feeding people, has miles to go to meet target

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The cost of a healthy diet in India has increased by 17.5 per cent to $ 3.36 per person per day in six years but it is cheaper than many countries. The global average price of a healthy diet peaked at $3.96 per person per day in 2022. The report regards the cost of a healthy diet in terms of the affordability of the least expensive, locally available food that meets the energy and dietary requirements of an adult. It considered prices on a purchasing power parity basis in dollars. (chart 2).
With undernourishment levels in some countries comparable to 2008-09, the world’s hunger target has been set back by 15 years, says the report jointly published by the Food and Agriculture Organization, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.