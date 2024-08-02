India progresses in feeding people, has miles to go to meet target

Countries are committed to ensure that the world is free of hunger by 2030. But six years away from the deadline, the “zero hunger” target is looking increasingly difficult, according to the World Report 2024 on ‘State of Food Security and Nutrition’.

Progress in improving food security and economic access to healthy diets has been modest, said the report published by five international agencies last week. India is among the few countries that have had a sharp decline in the proportion of population that can’t afford a healthy diet.

The share of the Indian population unable to pay for a healthy diet dropped by 14 percentage points to 55.6 per cent in 2022 compared to 2017. It means such a population has dropped from 941 million in 2017 to 788 million in 2022. Bhutan and Bangladesh, India’s neighbours, are among the eight countries that have seen a faster decline than India. About 59 per cent of Pakistan's population could not afford a healthy diet in 2022, a percentage point higher compared to 2017. Bhutan is the best performer in South Asia and Sri Lanka the worst.