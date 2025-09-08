Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal may visit Qatar in October as FTA framework nears close

Piyush Goyal may visit Qatar in October as FTA framework nears close

India and Qatar are likely to finalise the framework for a free trade agreement in early October, with commerce minister Piyush Goyal expected to travel to Doha soon

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Minister Piyush Goyal
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and Qatar are likely to finalise the framework for a free trade agreement (FTA), after which commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal is expected to travel to the West Asian nation in early October, a senior official said on Monday.
 
“It is possible that next month, terms of reference for a trade agreement may be finalised in early October,” the official said.
 
In February, India and Qatar had agreed to explore the possibility of entering into a comprehensive FTA, also known as a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both sides had set a target to double bilateral trade to $28 billion by 2030.
 
India is currently negotiating trade deals with the European Union (EU), New Zealand, Peru and Chile. While a trade pact with the United Kingdom (UK) was signed in July, government officials have said that an agreement with Oman has been finalised and will be signed soon. India has also recently finalised the terms of reference for a proposed trade deal with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.
 
These agreements are expected to open further global opportunities for Indian industries, especially at a time when India has not been able to conclude a trade deal with the US. In addition, the US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on several Indian products.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to groom over 500K women micro entrepreneurs

India's jobless rate at 2% as per WEF, lowest among G20 nations: Mandaviya

India, Israel sign bilateral investment treaty to boost economic ties

Premium

Rajasthan's trade body ARTIA seeks subsidy relief to support exporters

India, EU begin 13th round of trade talks, hope to fast-track deal

Topics :Piyush GoyalQatarFTAfree trade agreement

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story