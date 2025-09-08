Piyush Goyal may visit Qatar in October as FTA framework nears close

India and Qatar are likely to finalise the framework for a free trade agreement (FTA), after which commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal is expected to travel to the West Asian nation in early October, a senior official said on Monday.

“It is possible that next month, terms of reference for a trade agreement may be finalised in early October,” the official said.

In February, India and Qatar had agreed to explore the possibility of entering into a comprehensive FTA, also known as a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both sides had set a target to double bilateral trade to $28 billion by 2030.