Rajasthan's trade body ARTIA seeks subsidy relief to support exporters

According to the association, the United States' move to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India has increased pressure on medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
The Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA), a Rajasthan-based trade body, has urged the central and state governments to implement policy interventions amid unprecedented challenges for exporters. 
 
According to the association, the United States’ move to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India has increased pressure on medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs). It has also cited Rajasthan’s distance from the coast as a major weakness, since it makes overall costs for the state’s exporters higher in comparison to other states. 
 
Premi Biyani, executive president of ARTIA, said exporters should be given a subsidy of up to ₹10 lakh annually on road or container transport, along with an interest subsidy of up to 25 per cent, as compensation for heightened cost of logistics. 
 
He added that exporters should be given guarantee assistance of up to ₹10 crore and an interest subsidy of 8 per cent, to ensure financial availability for MSMEs.
 
Further, Biyani called for a subsidy of up to 50 per cent of the capital investment made on new technology, green initiatives and quality improvement by MSME units. 
 
Kailash Sharma, senior vice-president at ARTIA, said that active initiatives should be taken to explore and find markets in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. He also called for subsidised electricity rates for industries. 

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

