India's retail inflation eases to 2.1% in June, lowest since Jan 2019

"It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after January, 2019," the ministry said. India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 2.1 per cent in June, down from 2.82 per cent in May, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said on Monday.

Food inflation rates for rural areas stood at -0.92 per cent, while urban areas witnessed -1.22 per cent inflation in June. In May, food inflation in rural areas stood at 0.95 per cent and at 0.96 per cent in urban centres. The food inflation was also the lowest since January, 2019. CPI-based inflation for June remained below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 per cent, continuing the recent trend of subdued price pressures.

"The significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of June, 2025 is mainly attributed to favourable base effect and decline in inflation of vegetables, pulses and products, meat and fish, cereals and products, sugar and confectionery, milk and products, and spices," the ministry said. RBI FY26 inflation forecast In its June bimonthly policy meeting, the RBI had revised its inflation forecast for 2025–26 downwards to 3.7 per cent, with the first quarter (April–June) expected to average 2.9 per cent. The central bank projected inflation at 3.4 per cent in Q2, 3.9 per cent in Q3, and 4.4 per cent in Q4 of the current financial year.