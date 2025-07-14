Home / Economy / News / India's retail inflation eases to 2.1% in June, lowest since Jan 2019

India's retail inflation eases to 2.1% in June, lowest since Jan 2019

June 2024 CPI: Inflation for June remained below the RBI's medium-term target of 4%, continuing the recent trend of subdued price pressures

Retail inflation
The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said that June inflation is the lowest year-on-year inflation since January, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 2.1 per cent in June, down from 2.82 per cent in May, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said on Monday. 
"It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after January, 2019," the ministry said. 
 
CPI-based inflation for June remained below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 per cent, continuing the recent trend of subdued price pressures.  Food inflation rates for rural areas stood at -0.92 per cent, while urban areas witnessed -1.22 per cent inflation in June. In May, food inflation in rural areas stood at 0.95 per cent and at 0.96 per cent in urban centres.   
The food inflation was also the lowest since January, 2019. 
 
"The significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of June, 2025 is mainly attributed to favourable base effect and decline in inflation of vegetables, pulses and products, meat and fish, cereals and products, sugar and confectionery, milk and products, and spices," the ministry said. 
   

RBI FY26 inflation forecast 

 
In its June bimonthly policy meeting, the RBI had revised its inflation forecast for 2025–26 downwards to 3.7 per cent, with the first quarter (April–June) expected to average 2.9 per cent. The central bank projected inflation at 3.4 per cent in Q2, 3.9 per cent in Q3, and 4.4 per cent in Q4 of the current financial year.
 

Wholesale inflation eases in June

 
Meanwhile, India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation, announced earlier today, fell to -0.13 per cent in June from 0.39 per cent in May, registering its first negative reading in 2025. The decline was mainly due to falling prices in food articles, fuel and power, and basic metals.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

